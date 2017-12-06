The Rock On His Walk Of Fame Star, Lilly Singh Video From RAW, Fans On Kevin Owens

– YouTube star Lilly Singh, who worked with WWE earlier this year, was front row for Monday’s RAW at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. She posted this video:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who has done more for SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon to fire them from SmackDown. As of this writing, 61% voted for Kevin Owens while the rest voted for Sami Zayn. As noted, Shane will be the special referee for Sami & Owens vs. Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Owens & Sami will be fired from all of WWE if they lose the match.

– As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock will receive his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13th. Rock tweeted the following on the honor: