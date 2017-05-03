The Rock – Rampage Movie Update (Photo), RAW Social Media Score, The Miz & Maryse

– Below is a Total Divas bonus clip for Wednesday with Maryse trying to distract The Miz from fantasy football:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop. RAW had 89,000 interactions with 19,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 105,000 Twitter interactions with 22,000 unique authors. RAW also had 192,000 Facebook interactions with 133,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 214,000 interactions with 146,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– Former WWE Champion The Rock posted the following on his 45th birthday as he kicked off day 1 of production on the “Rampage” movie, based on the classic video game. Rock wrote: