The Rock Responds To Negative ‘Baywatch’ Reviews

Posted by Eric Lynch May 26, 2017 2 Comments

Former WWE Champion Dwanye “” Johnson’s latest film Baywatch has been panned by critics. The film has a low 19/100 rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, with one critic writing that the film leaves it’s star actors “flailing in the shallows.” The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is higher, with fans scoring it 71/100.

The Rock responded to the largely negative reviews on Twitter today, saying that unlike the professional critics — fans love the film.

Baywatch was released on May 25th and was directed by Seth Gordon, who previously directed Horrible Bosses.