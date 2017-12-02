The Rock Responds To Vince McMahon, WWE Looks At Best Double Knockouts

By
Matt Boone
-

– Featured below is the latest edition of WWE Top 10, which looks at the best double knockouts by a single move in WWE history.

– As noted, Vince McMahon took to Twitter on Friday to congratulate The Rock for appearing as “Dwanta Claus” on the cover of the December issue of Entertainment Weekly magazine. The Rock responded on his own Twitter account on Saturday, which you can check out below.

