The Rock Responds To Vince McMahon, WWE Looks At Best Double Knockouts

– Featured below is the latest edition of WWE Top 10, which looks at the best double knockouts by a single move in WWE history.
– As noted, Vince McMahon took to Twitter on Friday to congratulate The Rock for appearing as “Dwanta Claus” on the cover of the December issue of Entertainment Weekly magazine. The Rock responded on his own Twitter account on Saturday, which you can check out below.
There’s no one on the planet more entertaining (or electrifying) than @TheRock @dwantaclaus. pic.twitter.com/aMOJ4NxrYZ
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 1, 2017
First shook hands w/ Vince when I was 11yrs old.
At 25, he offered me the bare minimum @WWE contract. Said, “You can go to WCW for more money but here you’ll earn every dollar”
To this day, Vince is one of my greatest mentors & trusted advisors. #FullCircle #Ohana https://t.co/YB2rBHHe8L
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2017