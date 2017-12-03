The Rock Shares Hulk Hogan Childhood Story, Hogan Responds With A Challenge

While promoting his new movie, Jumanji, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson told an interesting story from his childhood about Hulk Hogan.

According to The Rock, he caught a headband that Hogan threw in the crowd at a WWE show in Madison Square Garden back in 1984. After the show, The Rock took the headband backstage to show his father, WWE star Rocky Johnson before showing Hogan, who took it back because it was the only one he had at the time. He mentioned that “The Hulkster” had more made, signed one and sent it to him as a gift.

This is an amazing story! When I interviewed @TheRock for JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE, I brought him my original JUMANJI ticket from when I saw it in January of 1996. I asked Johnson if ever collected anything special as a kid and he told me this amazing @HulkHogan story. pic.twitter.com/o3sDERNfGn — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) November 30, 2017

The Rock went on to claim that he still has the headband to this day and thanked Hogan for being so kind to him as a kid. Hogan ended up responding, jokingly stating that if The Rock wants another headband he has to give him a rematch in the ring and take it from him.

Amazing vid below on two fronts. #1. My good bud Kev here brings me his ORIGINAL movie ticket stub from #JUMANJI. #2. Thank you to the “brother” @HulkHogan for being so cool to me when I was a 12yr old nerdy, awkward huge Hulkster fan backstage at Madison Square Garden. https://t.co/xkQ4mDXfAu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 30, 2017

Yo @TheRock, if you need another head band this time you need to give me my rematch then see if you can take it brother!! Lol. Only love but I’m serious about the rematch brother HH https://t.co/IDpN7h6uIb — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 1, 2017

After seeing their exchange on Twitter, the folks from Muscle & Fitness magazine tracked down the video of Hogan throwing his headband in the crowd at the MSG event. The Rock later confirmed that the video below was indeed the show where he caught the headband from Hogan.

.@therock, was this the moment you caught @hulkhogan's headband? (From WWF at MSG Madison Square Garden (2-20-84)) pic.twitter.com/l9fCwg3s75 — Muscle & Fitness (@muscle_fitness) December 1, 2017