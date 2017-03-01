The Rock Shares What He Was Thinking During Oscar Awards Fiasco On Sunday

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media on Tuesday to share his thoughts on the highly-publicized error that took place in the final moments of this past Sunday night’s Oscar Awards show.

The Rock shared the photo seen here, along the following statement where he explained what he was thinking as things were unfolding:

You can literally see my wheels spinnin’ on whether or not I should hit the stage and take down an Oscars producer who I thought went rogue and was trying to sabotage our final moment of the night as La La Land was accepting for Best Picture.

Seconds before this I saw out of the corner of my eye, the producer saying loudly, “NO IT’S MOONLIGHT, the winner is MOONLIGHT!” as he walked up onto the stage.

When he walked on stage, I remember sitting up and saying to @laurenhashianofficial, “What the f*cks he doing?”. She grabbed my arm and said, “Oh my God, they made a mistake”. The rest was history.

In crazy moments like that, we need leaders to step up and take charge… I give La La Land producer, Jordan Horowitz much respect for stepping up to the mic and calling the Moonlight filmmakers and actors to the stage to accept their award.

Thankfully, Jordan gave us the clarity we needed, because as much as I love and adore Meryl, I was willing to rumble over her to take down the producer going rogue.

No business like show business. #Oscars #ThatLook #MattDamonWasReadyToGoBourne #IWasReadyToGoHobbs #LetsDoThis