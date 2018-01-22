The Rock – Stephanie McMahon Exchange, Naomi Artwork, RAW Title Changes

– As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Naomi:
– As noted, Jimmy Fallon will be appearing at tonight’s RAW 25 show after losing a Lip Sync Battle bet to Stephanie McMahon last week. Fallon and The New Day performed Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly” while The Authority went with Metallica’s “Seek & Destroy” and then “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana movie, featuring The Rock. Rock and Stephanie had the following Twitter exchange over the segment:
Hey @TheRock check out our boy @TripleH now! From twerking to killing “How Far I’ll Go” In a @FallonTonight lip synch battle against @jimmyfallon @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD – We won!!! https://t.co/5F3x1U1gT1 @DisneyMoana
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 19, 2018
Ha bravo! You both killed it. Power of Moana.. you’re welcome 😉👊🏾 #TwerksAndHighNotes https://t.co/ErVRaBLlp0
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 19, 2018
– WWE posted this RAW 25 Facts video looking at 13 WWE Title changes that have taken place on Monday nights:
In this case, 13 is a LUCKY NUMBER as the #WWETitle has changed hands thirteen times on #RAW! #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/zsuLBI3Te5
— WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2018