The Rock – Under Armour Promo, Greatest Royal Rumble Airing Live In The UK, Daniel Bryan

– Cathy Kelley looks at Daniel Bryan getting cleared, reactions to the big news and more in this new WWE New video:

– Sky Sports reports that WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia will air live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. The event takes place on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will start at 5pm in the UK. WWE is expected to announce full broadcast details soon but we know that the show will air on the WWE Network and live on TV in Saudi Arabia. It looks like the show could air at 1pm EST on the WWE Network.

The event will feature all main roster titles being defended except for the RAW Women’s Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title. The show will be headlined by a 50-man Royal Rumble match. WWE has officially announced Triple H and several main roster Superstars for the event but they have had talks with other stars such as Chris Jericho and The Undertaker about appearing. We noted earlier this week how WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross may be calling the action for the WWE Network.

– The Rock has released his new Chase Greatness Collection with Under Armour, the latest release under their Project Rock partnership. Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions released this promo for the collection: