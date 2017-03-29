The Rock & Vin Diesel Being Kept Apart During “Furious” Press Tour

The heat between “Fate of the Furious” co-stars The Rock and Vin Diesel continues as The Hollywood Reporter reports that the two are being kept apart on the current press tour for the movie.

Universal is bringing footage of the movie to an event at CinemaCon today and the whole cast will be present, except for The Rock. Rock is back filming “Ballers” in Miami this week but he made a Baywatch related appearance on Tuesday and a Jumanji related appearance on Monday. Sources reported to The Hollywood Reporter that Rock and Diesel are being kept from one another “as much as possible” on the current press tour that leads up to the theatrical release on April 14th.

After indicating the beef was squashed last summer and promising that their troubles would have no bearing on promotion of the movie, Universal is downplaying any tensions between the two and said they simply have been on different continents throughout the tour. Sources close to the situation say the CinemaCon scheduling could have easily been accommodated.

The beef between Rock and Diesel goes back to filming last year when Diesel, who was often tardy, arrived late for his final scene with Rock. That caused Rock to take to social media and lash out with a post, without mentioning Diesel by name. That post led to a heated exchange between the two in Rock’s trailer on set.

While Rock and Diesel have kept their distance lately, they are both contractually obligated to appear at the New York City premiere on April 8th.