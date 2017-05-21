The Rock – WWE Sketch From SNL, Canvas 2 Canvas Video, Maryse On Her Action Figures
– As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from Rob Schamberger features the WWE artist painting WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Bret Hart at the recent Wizard World event in Minneapolis:
– As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock has joined Saturday Night Live’s “Five Timers Club” after co-hosting the SNL season finale last night. WWE has a new poll asking fans the best SNL host – The Great One or John Cena. As of this writing, 70% have voted for The Rock.
Below is a WWE sketch from last night’s show with Rock playing a wrestler named Koko WatchOut while Bobby Moynihan plays Trashyard Mutt.
– WWE posted this video with Maryse checking out her latest action figure from Mattel and her first figure from almost 10 years ago:
"I used to play with Barbies… and now I have my own @Mattel action figure, it's pretty incredible!" – @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/n5ZIEML8TR
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2017