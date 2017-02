The Rock & WWE Studios Co-Producing Movie On Paige & Her Family

On Tuesday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced via his Seven Bucks production arm that his company is partnering with WWE Studios to release a film based on WWE Superstar Paige and her wrestling family. The project will be based off of the above documentary, “The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family.”

Via his official Facebook Page, The Rock released additional details about the project:

BREAKING: Our Seven Bucks Productions is excited to announce production on a cool project we’ve been working on for years based on a very unique and gritty professional wrestling family and a their daughter’s journey into the spotlight of the WWE. Years ago (2012) while shooting Fast & Furious in London, I was up at 3am (too much caffeine) and stumbled upon a documentary on a UK station about a local wrestling family and their daughter’s unlikely journey into the global spotlight. That daughter, is current WWE Women’s Superstar, Paige. The family element I saw in the doc, is what grabbed my attention. That no matter how crazy life gets, no matter how dysfunctional our families can sometimes be and especially regardless of how much we fight – we’re always there for each other when it counts. That’s what families do. My gut said there was a great movie to be made so I sent to my agent Brad Slater at WME who loved it. He sent it to my long time ace producer Kevin Misher, who immediately responded to the doc and he thought we should go after one of our favorite writer/directors for material like this, Stephen Merchant.

Merchant, being from the UK, locked in to a strong POV and vision of how gritty and heartfelt this film needs to be and the rest is history. Pleasure to partner with WWE Studios and Film 4 to bring this great story to life. Ive been buds with Paige for years now and we’re all excited to bring her and her family’s story to life. Cool casting announcements coming this week! #FightingWithMyFamily #SevenBucksProds

Additionally, Paige herself tweeted the following about the project:

Exciting project just been announced. Thx to @TheRock and @StephenMerchant for giving my family a chance to shine! Forever thankful! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 7, 2017

Thanks to @WWE and #MichaelLuisi #KevinMisher for being apart of the movie also. Never thought this could happen. Couldn't be happier 🙏🏻😊 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 7, 2017

Below is a tweet of the actress (Florence Pugh) who will be portraying Paige in the project: