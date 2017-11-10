The Rock’s Dad On WWE Paying Ric Flair’s High Bar Tab, Daniel Bryan – NJ Devils Clips, Birthdays

– Below is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, father to The Rock, talking to Hannibal TV about working with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Johnson reveals that Flair ran up a bar tab of more than $37,000 when the company was touring in England, and that they had to call WWE officials back in the United States to get a credit card number to pay the tab.

Johnson says Flair made big money but he lived the life – taking a $350 limousine to the same place that Johnson was going using a $4 cab ride, wearing $800 alligator shoes with $1,000 suits, having a glass elevator in his two-story home. Johnson looks at how Flair is today and says he truly believes what goes around comes around, and if you do evil then it will come back to you down the road. Johnson hates to see the condition Flair is in today and says he does not believe The Nature Boy will be able to stop drinking alcohol.

– WWE NXT Superstar Peyton Royce turns 25 years old today while Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback turns 36, former WWE Superstar Katie Lea turns 37, former WWE Performance Center Head Coach Bill DeMott turns 51, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr. turns 67 and former UFC Heavyweight Champion/pro wrestling star Josh Barnett turns 40.

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, who is set to return to TV next week in Charlotte, appeared for WWE Night at the New Jersey Devils NHL game last night in Newark, NJ. Below are a few clips from the appearance: