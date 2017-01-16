The Shield Collection On WWE Network, WWE Explains Origins Of Royal Rumble Match

Posted by Matt Boone January 16, 2017 0 Comment

– In a new video released by WWE via their official YouTube channel, the origins of the popular 30-man match concept are explained as fans anticipate this year’s Rumble match on January 29th.

– On the WWE Network, a new collection looking at “the rise and the fall of ” is available, looking back at the three-man group that included Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. WWE posted the following sneak peek of Collection via Twitter: