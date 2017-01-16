The Shield Collection On WWE Network, WWE Explains Origins Of Royal Rumble Match

– In a new video released by WWE via their official YouTube channel, the origins of the popular 30-man Royal Rumble match concept are explained as fans anticipate this year’s Rumble match on January 29th.

One of @WWE's richest traditions almost NEVER happened?! The origins of the annual #RoyalRumble Match tell all… pic.twitter.com/2ouldO1Q4c — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2017

– On the WWE Network, a new collection looking at “the rise and the fall of The Shield” is available, looking back at the three-man group that included Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. WWE posted the following sneak peek of The Shield Collection via Twitter: