WWE held The Shield’s ‘Final Chapter’ on Sunday night. This would be the final time that the trio would compete alongside each other before Dean Ambrose would leave the company.

Here’s the full results from the show:

Finn Balor b. Elias – Balor took the pinfall win via a roll up to retain the Intercontinental championship

b. Elias – Balor took the pinfall win via a roll up to retain the Intercontinental championship Ember Moon & Bayley b. Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan) – Moon took the win for her team after hitting an Eclipse on Riott

b. Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan) – Moon took the win for her team after hitting an Eclipse on Riott The Shield b. Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley & Baron Corbin – The Hounds of Justice took the win after hitting the Triple Powerbomb on Corbin

After the match Seth Rollins took the microphone and thanked Ambrose. The crowd chanted “please don’t go” and Rollins reiterated how they already tried that. Rollins stated that defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania was the culmination of 15 years’ work. He also stated that it would not have been possible without the Shield ‘brotherhood.’

Dean Ambrose Says Farewell to WWE

Dean Ambrose then took the microphone and put over Moline as the town where Rollins is from. Dean also praised Roman Reigns for fighting leukemia and finished by saying that with the power of The Shield anything is possible.

The three men did The Shield pose one final time before the show ended.

Did you watch the ‘Final Chapter?’ Let us know your thoughts in the comments