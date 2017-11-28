The Singh Brothers Hype Handicap Match (Video), 205 Live Match For Tonight, WWE NXT

– As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with WWE Champion AJ Styles taking on The Singh Brothers. Below is video of Samir Singh and Sunil Singh sending a warning to The Phenomenal One. Sunil says Jinder Mahal pays them the big bucks so they will do whatever it takes to make him proud. Samir says Clash of Champions is right around the corner and they have one goal in mind – to weaken AJ to the point that The Modern Day Maharaja can easily become a two-time WWE Champion.

– Drew Gulak and Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander will take place on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode.

– WWE and Triple H announced the following on the first WWE NXT Road Trip live events of 2018:

NXT Live heads to the Carolinas in January 2018

NXT is kicking off the new year in style, bringing the action of sports-entertainment’s hottest brand to Spartanburg, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C., this January.

WWE COO Triple H announced the new events on Twitter:

NXT’s tour of the Carolinas starts Friday, Jan. 5, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. From there, the black-and-yellow brand heads to the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Don’t miss out on the chance to see your favorite NXT Superstars live and in person. Tickets for NXT Live in Spartanburg and Charlotte go on sale at NXTtickets.com starting this Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. ET.