The Street Profits Debut New Segment (Video), John Cena “Interns” For Company (Video), WWE Stock

– Below is video of “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins debuting their new show, Street Talk, outside of Full Sail University as fans waited to get inside at the most recent NXT TV tapings. Ford and Dawkins are set to face two enhancement talents on an upcoming NXT episode.

– WWE stock was up 2.64% today, closing at $29.53 per share. Today’s high was $29.56 and the low was $28.94.

– Below is a new comedy video of John Cena serving as an intern for Blue Sky Studios, the animation studio that produced the “Ferdinand” movie that comes out next Friday. The video also features NFL legend Peyton Manning, who stars in the movie with Cena, and Nick Jonas.