The Undertaker & A Triple Main Event Revealed For 1000th SmackDown Episode

The Undertaker is being advertised locally for the big SmackDown 1000 episode on Tuesday, October 16 from Washington, DC.

The following matches are being advertised for the big show as a Triple Main Event:

* Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

* Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

* Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

The 1,000th episode of SmackDown will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The Ticketmaster pre-sale begins this Wednesday, August 15, at 10am EST. The pre-sale code is SMACKDOWN. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10am EST.