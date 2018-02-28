The Undertaker Off WrestleMania 34?, Updates On Rey Mysterio & John Cena

As noted on Tuesday night, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported that Rey Mysterio was backstage at SmackDown to finalize a new WWE deal that would see him return to the ring at WrestleMania 34, apparently in a match against John Cena.

Barrasso now reports that the Cena vs. Mysterio match was brought to the table after it was ruled that The Undertaker will not be working this year’s WrestleMania event.

Cena vs. The Undertaker had been expected but Cena did note during Monday’s RAW promo that he was told the match with Taker was impossible and not happening. We will keep you updated on Taker’s status but this is the first we’ve heard on The Dead Man not working WrestleMania this year.

Regarding Rey’s new contract to work WrestleMania, word is that the deal is expected to be finalized by the end of this week.

Cena reportedly requested to work WrestleMania against either Samoa Joe, who is out injured, or Mysterio. Cena wanting to wrestle Rey may have something to do with the strong buzz that Rey brought with his Royal Rumble appearance last month.