The Undertaker On Next Week’s RAW?, Big Matches & More Set For RAW In Dallas

The Road to WrestleMania 34 heats up on next week’s WWE RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX two matches and a segment already confirmed.

Asuka will do battle with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in a non-title match that should see the confirmation of Nia Jax vs. Bliss for WrestleMania 34.

WWE will also air The Ultimate Deletion match next week, which was recently taped at The Hardy Compound in Cameron, NC. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy will go at it in what may be the end of The Great War between the two.

Next week’s RAW will also feature an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, according to Vince McMahon. Lesnar was once again off this week’s RAW, missing the scheduled face off with Roman Reigns, but Vince gave his word that The Beast will be back next week. As noted, Vince “temporarily suspended” Reigns with an angle on tonight’s RAW and there’s no word yet on when he will be brought back, or if he will be in Dallas next week to face off with Lesnar.

It will be interesting to see if The Undertaker returns to WWE TV on next week’s RAW in Dallas. WWE currently has John Cena advertised to appear and tonight’s RAW saw Cena issue a WrestleMania 34 challenge to The Dead Man. Taker lives in Texas.