The Undertaker is scheduled to be in New Jersey for WrestleMania 35 this weekend, according to PWInsider.

There’s no word yet on what Taker is coming to town for, but it sounds like he is being brought in by WWE. It remains to be seen if Taker will have any kind of role in front of the crowd at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but it’s worth noting that he is in town for the biggest show of the year.

It’s been reported that Taker has agreed to work WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday, May 3, but we’ve heard nothing in regards to a return to the ring for The Dead Man at WrestleMania 35. We also know that Taker and wife Michelle McCool were teaching at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando during late March.

As noted last Friday, Taker took to Instagram and said the reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated. He also revealed that he has dropped 25 pounds after making some lifestyle changes in an attempt to offset the years of physical abuse his body has endured while wrestling for WWE.

Taker wrote, “The reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated!! I’ve made some serious lifestyle changes in an attempt to offset the years of physical abuse my body has endured. One of the major changes was losing 25lbs. Goal reached! I wanted to thank @nutritionsolutions for the meal prep! I really appreciate the help getting my diet dialed in. #iaintdoneyet #neverstopworking #rentsdue #restinpeace #goals #wwe #deathvalley #makeithappen #goodfood”

For those who missed it, you can see Taker’s full post below: