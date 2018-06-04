The Undertaker To Return At WWE Live Event, More Changes For WWE – MSG Revealed

The Undertaker has been announced for the Saturday, July 7th WWE RAW live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. You can see The Dead Man on the MSG marquee in the tweet below.

Taker’s last MSG appearance came on September 25th, 2010 as a part of Bret Hart Appreciation Night. He defeated Kane in the main event that night. Unless he appears on an upcoming episode of RAW, this will be Taker’s second appearance since the win over John Cena at WrestleMania 34 as he defeated Rusev in a Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in late April.

As noted, Ronda Rousey will also make her MSG debut at this live event. The arena has announced that she will be facing RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax.

WWE previously had Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Elias, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens advertised plus Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal but both of those matches have been pulled from the MSG website. Elias vs. Finn Balor vs. Rollins is now listed.

Below is the updated card for the July 7th MSG live event:

* Elias vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

* Ronda Rousey vs. RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax

* Appearances by The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler, RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy