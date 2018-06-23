The Undertaker To Team With Top WWE Stars, Ronda Rousey’s MSG Debut Opponent

Madison Square Garden has announced that The Undertaker will team with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to face Elias, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin at the July 7th WWE live event, which will be Taker’s first MSG appearance since 2010.

MSG has also revealed that Ronda Rousey will face Nia Jax in her debut in the arena. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will be the special referee for that match.

The non-televised live event from MSG will also feature WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler defending against Finn Balor and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat. Other Superstars advertised include RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy, Bobby Lashley, Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, Bayley and Natalya.