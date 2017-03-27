The Undertaker WWE Network Collection, CM Punk Match Included, Goldberg vs. Lesnar, Heyman

– Paul Heyman just posted this behind-the-scenes video from a previous WWE 2K17 commercial shoot with Brock Lesnar:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will leave WrestleMania 33 as the Universal Champion on Sunday – challenger Brock Lesnar or current champion Bill Goldberg. As of this writing, 58% have voted for The Beast.

– WWE Network has added the new “Subscriber’s Choice Collection: The Undertaker at WrestleMania!” to the on-demand listing today. The Collection features 10 Taker WrestleMania matches that were voted on by fans through a recent WWE website poll. It should be noted that while CM Punk’s WrestleMania 29 match was left off the original poll, it is included in the Collection.

