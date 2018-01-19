The Undisputed Era On Dominating WWE NXT, Their Chemistry & More

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, known as The Undisputed Era with Adam Cole, recently spoke with Byron Saxton for a WWE website interview. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Fish on their success before WWE:

“We’ve been the standard in tag team wrestling since November 2012. Our preparation is about precision, timing, sharpening our in-ring ability to its finest edge possible, its science. From there, we game-plan; each team is a new puzzle for sorting, calculating each move, complete with bad intent. Matches are won before the bell rings. First, we let you know the when, where, why and how — the verbal. Then comes the mental, the inevitability of what’s about to happen to you. And finally, the physical, when we put you out of your misery.”

O’Reilly on their chemistry:

“Our team chemistry is something unlike anything else on this planet. Bobby knows what I’m planning to do before I do sometimes. I think that we have such a relentless, unorthodox style, and we have designed a new system of attacking and defending that is very difficult to figure out and prepare for.”

Fish on The Undisputed Era conquering NXT:

“When you delivered at the level Kyle, Cole and I are accustomed to, there are no surprises. It’s a simple ‘if A, then B’ system. The process is in the work. Our work is never left unfinished; it’s always looked after, and, therefore, success follows us like a lost dog searching for a home. Come one, come all. The variety of challenge ensures the entertainment of those who follow our history. Watch as time and time again we prove there is no team walking this planet who can operate on our level. We are NXT, and this is our era!”