The Undisputed Era Sends Warnings (Video), Next Week’s Total Divas, Eva Marie Video

– Below is the latest “Workout Wednesdays” video from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, featuring a look at how to get toned & sculpted shoulders:

– Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday’s Total Divas episode:

“Divas Gone Wild: Brie struggles to enjoy herself on her first vacation away from her newborn, but Brie Mode eventually makes a return; the tension between Nattie and Lana reaches a climax and threatens to ruin everyone’s time.”

– The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are featured in this new video from last night’s WWE NXT episode. Cole sends a warning to Aleister Black for next week’s Fatal 4 Way qualifying match while Fish & O’Reilly have words for NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY ahead of their title match on December 20th: