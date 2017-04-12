The Usos On Not Defending Their Titles At ‘Mania, Daniel Bryan Talks Due Date, Fans On 205 Live

– This SmackDown Fallout video features SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos after retaining over American Alpha. They claim there’s a conspiracy against them because their titles weren’t defended against WrestleMania 33. They rant about never needing anyone because they have each other.

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan noted on Talking Smack that he’s 2.5 weeks away from becoming a dad as he and Brie Bella welcome their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson into the world. No word yet on if the new dad will miss any SmackDown TV time.

– As seen below, 61% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2800 votes. The show ended with TJ Perkins celebrating with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville after Perkins defeated Jack Gallagher in the main event.