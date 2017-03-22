The Usos React To Championship Win (Video), WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Fans On This Week’s Show

– As noted, The Usos defeated American Alpha on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. In the Fallout video below, The Usos say they aren’t playing anymore. They send a warning to the other tag teams and tell them to come get some if they want it.

– Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar has been announced for next week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

– As seen below, 61% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s 205 Live episode a thumbs up with over 1100 votes: