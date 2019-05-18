Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, were recently interviewed by Bleacher Report. The team widely regarded as one of the best in the world are a big driving force in the new All Elite Wrestling promotion alongside Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega. Interestingly AEW may not of even come to fruition if The Bucks were ‘treated better’ in their previous homes, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The Bucks started by commenting on the creation of the company. “Matt and I didn’t even want to announce the start of the company until closer to May,” revealed Nick Jackson. “We even thought of the idea of announcing the company at Double or Nothing, and Tony [Khan] was completely against it. He wanted to announce it as soon as possible. Well, we can’t say no to him. As soon as we announced it in January, we were like, ‘We gotta start working and start getting shows ready, gotta find buildings, build a ring.’ Right away, we felt the pressure of getting everything going.”

Dual Contracts

“You know what’s sad? New Japan and ROH could have easily come together and offered us the contracts they wanted, but they just didn’t do it,” Nick stated. “New Japan never saw the value in Matt and I. They never paid us good. We would have had to work with New Japan for another two decades to even get close to retiring, and the style they demand is backbreaking. Ring of Honor paid us a lot better than New Japan. We could have probably retired there, but we would have to work probably another decade with them.”

Nick elaborated further, saying that “we pitched it to both of them: Why don’t you guys get us a dual contract? And they just didn’t get it done. We would have easily stayed, and there would have never been an All Elite Wrestling if they would have met what we wanted, but it didn’t get done.”