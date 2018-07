This Week’s WWE RAW Sets New Historic Low Going Into Extreme Rules

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring the final red brand hype for Extreme Rules with Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins in the main event, drew 2.470 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.707 million viewers and a new viewership low for 2018. This is also the lowest RAW viewership in history, coming in under the 2.478 million viewers from the September 26th, 2016 episode, which went up against the Trump – Clinton Presidential Debate and Monday Night Football.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.582 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.641 million), the second hour drew 2.508 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.822 million) and the final hour drew 2.320 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.658 million).

RAW was #4 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Ingraham Angle. RAW was #2 in the 18-49 demographic for the second week in a row, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Hannity topped the night in viewership on cable TV with 5.817 million viewers. The Bachelorette drew 5.677 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while MOM drew 3.908 million viewers on broadcast TV, also in the 8pm hour, and American Ninja Warrior drew 4.999 million viewers in the 8pm hour.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers

February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5th Episode: 3.099 million viewers

March 12th Episode: 3.352 million viewers

March 19th Episode: 3.327 million viewers

March 26th Episode: 3.366 million viewers

April 2nd Episode: 3.357 million viewers

April 9th Episode: 3.921 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 34 episode)

April 16th Episode: 3.622 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 23rd Episode: 3.104 million viewers

April 30th Episode: 3.066 million viewers

May 7th Episode: 2.689 million viewers (post-Backlash episode)

May 14th Episode: 2.741 million (taped show from London)

May 21st Episode: 2.668 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.494 million viewers

June 4th Episode: 2.525 million viewers

June 11th Episode: 2.730 million viewers

June 18th Episode: 2.903 million viewers (post-Money In the Bank episode)

June 25th Episode: 2.663 million viewers

July 2nd Episode: 2.707 million viewers

July 9th Episode: 2.470 million viewers

July 16th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode