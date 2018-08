This Week’s WWE RAW Takes #1 Spots For First Time In 11 Months

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring a main event segment with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, drew 2.901 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.779 million viewers and the best number going back to the post-Money In the Bank episode on June 18, which drew 2,903 million viewers.

This week’s show featured the returns of Lesnar and Ronda Rousey advertised ahead of time, plus Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. WWE spent a good part of the show building to Lesnar coming out for the final segment but the there was still a drop in the third hour.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.875 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.817 million), the second hour drew 3.012 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.821 million) and the final hour drew 2.815 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.701 million).

RAW was #1 for the night in viewership on cable and #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

It looks like this is the first time RAW was #1 in viewership on cable since the August 29, 2017 episode, which took place two weeks after SummerSlam and featured an appearance by Lesnar, a Roman Reigns vs. John Cena contract signing and Alexa Bliss defeating then-RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks in the main event. RAW also had the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic that night and hasn’t earned it since.

The Bachelorette drew 470 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while MOM drew 4.232 million viewers, American Ninja Warrior drew 5.308 million viewers, So You Think You Can Dance drew 2.618 million viewers and Penn &Teller drew 1.387 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers

February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5th Episode: 3.099 million viewers

March 12th Episode: 3.352 million viewers

March 19th Episode: 3.327 million viewers

March 26th Episode: 3.366 million viewers

April 2nd Episode: 3.357 million viewers

April 9th Episode: 3.921 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 34 episode)

April 16th Episode: 3.622 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 23rd Episode: 3.104 million viewers

April 30th Episode: 3.066 million viewers

May 7th Episode: 2.689 million viewers (post-Backlash episode)

May 14th Episode: 2.741 million (taped show from London)

May 21st Episode: 2.668 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.494 million viewers

June 4th Episode: 2.525 million viewers

June 11th Episode: 2.730 million viewers

June 18th Episode: 2.903 million viewers (post-Money In the Bank episode)

June 25th Episode: 2.663 million viewers

July 2nd Episode: 2.707 million viewers

July 9th Episode: 2.470 million viewers

July 16th Episode: 2.866 million viewers (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 23rd Episode: 2.779 million viewers

July 30th Episode: 2.901 million viewers

August 6th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode