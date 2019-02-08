Thousands Register For AEW Pre-sale, Double Or Nothing Party Viewership, AEW Gives Thanks, Presser Video

– Above is full video from Thursday’s All Elite Wrestling “Double Or Nothing” Ticket Announcement Party from the Splash Pool at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The video includes a brief pre-show that ran before the press conference with Excalibur, Alex Marvez and Conrad Thompson. The main press conference begins at around 19:30.

– The AEW party stream peaked at 58,000 live viewers on YouTube and 6,000 live viewers on Facebook. Viewership across the platforms was similar to numbers for WWE’s Halftime Heat special. We didn’t get Twitter viewership for the AEW rally, but Twitter viewership for Halftime Heat was about half of the Facebook viewership, which would be around 3,000.

– It looks like the AEW Double Or Nothing event will sell out when tickets officially go on sale next week. Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that nearly 12,000 pre-sale code requests came in to the AEW website as of 10:15pm EST on Thursday.

The AEW website experienced some technical difficulties during the party due to an onslaught of traffic, but AEW guaranteed that pre-sale registration would run through the weekend to make sure everyone is able to sign up. Those codes will be sent out on Monday, February 11. The pre-sale will begin at 3pm ET/12pm PT on Monday. The general on-sale will begin Wednesday, February 13 at noon ET/9am PT. There’s no word yet on ticket prices but we will keep you updated.

– AEW took to Twitter after the party and thanked fans for helping them trend on social media during the event. You can see their tweet below with photos of Kenny Omega, The Lucha Bros, “Hangman” Adam Page and Cody Rhodes: