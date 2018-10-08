Three Big Names Added To Tonight’s WWE RAW In Chicago

WWE has announced that Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be on tonight’s RAW in Chicago to respond to the Super Show-Down attack from Kane and The Undertaker. This should set up the big tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel, which would be Shawn’s first match since retiring years ago. WWE announced the following:

Triple H & Shawn Michaels to respond to the vicious post-match assault they suffered at WWE Super Show-Down

One last time. At WWE Super Show-Down, Triple H conquered The Undertaker in their No Disqualification Match that shattered a table, bent steel and pushed both longtime rivals to their limits.

With both Shawn Michaels and Kane entering the battle and taking full advantage of the lenient stipulation, the WWE Universe bore witness as four of the most iconic Superstars of all time made history Down Under in an incredible main event. However, as Triple H showed his respect for his defeated opponent after the bell, both The Deadman and The Big Red Machine lashed out at The Game and HBK in a horrific display.

Tonight on Raw, The Game and HBK will react to the heinous assault at the hands of The Brothers of Destruction.

WWE has also announced that Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will return to RAW tonight as she prepares to face Alexa Bliss at WWE Evolution later this month. They announced the following on Trish’s return:

Trish Stratus returns to Raw tonight

With her match against Alexa Bliss at the first-ever all-Women’s pay-per-view WWE Evolution just three weeks away, Trish Stratus will return to Raw tonight!

What will the WWE Hall of Famer have to say to Five Feet of Fury? And will The Goddess of WWE feet the sting of Stratusfaction ahead of their historic showdown?