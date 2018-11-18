Home
Pictures
Three Horsewomen Backstage at NXT Takeover
Bob Krites
November 18, 2018
After Shayna’s big win
WWE Superstar Is “Frustrated As Hell” About Survivor Series
November 18, 2018
Heath Slater is upset over not being booked on today's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. The RAW Superstar, who was one of the Team Captains for...
Three Horsewomen Backstage at NXT Takeover
November 18, 2018
Hulk Hogan Responds to Velveteen Dream’s NXT Takeover Attire
November 18, 2018
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Twitter today and gave props to The Velveteen Dream for his "Hollywood" tributes at last night's...
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Live Coverage Note
November 18, 2018
Remember to join us this evening at 5pm ET for live WWE Survivor Series coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the card for...
David Arquette Match Turns Into Shoot
November 17, 2018
Former WCW champion David Arquette was a bloody mess during his death match at Joey Janela’s LA Confidential which turned into a shoot at...
David Arquette Comments on His Death Match Last Night
November 17, 2018
As previously noted, David Arquette wrestled Nick Gage last night at GCW's event in LA. The match turned sour after Gage stabbed Arquette...
Updated With Attorney Statement: James Ellsworth Issues Statement On Accusations Of Sending Nudes To...
November 16, 2018
Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth is denying allegations made by a 16 year old pro wrestling fan on social media today. The fan, who uses...
WWE Star Gets Heat From Some Fans Who Say He Posted Photo Mocking Transgender...
November 17, 2018
Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter today and clarified a tweet he made after fans said they were offended at what they said was an...
Why Do Brock Lesnar & Nia Jax Have Backstage Heat In WWE?
November 16, 2018
Nia Jax does have some backstage heat on her for the injuries to SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. As we've noted, Becky suffered a severe...
