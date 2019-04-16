Andrade and Zelina Vega are now on the WWE RAW roster.

Tonight’s Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW saw Vega and Andrade confront WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. Andrade then defeated Balor in a non-title match.

Rey Mysterio also came to RAW from SmackDown tonight. Rey took out Elias but was then destroyed by Lars Sullivan.

As noted, The Miz came to RAW from SmackDown earlier tonight in the Superstar Shakeup while Cedric Alexander came to RAW from WWE 205 Live. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience (The War Raiders) also came to RAW from NXT. They are now called Erik (Hanson) and Ivar (Rowe).

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s non-title match at the Bell Centre in Montreal, along with shots from the Rey – Elias – Lars segment: