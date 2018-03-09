Three WWE NXT Releases Today, Indie Vet Responds To Sheamus Challenge, WWE Network

– Below is a new promo for March 2018 WWE Network Collections on Classic Content, Becky Lynch and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar.

– A total of three WWE NXT talents were released today – Abbey Laith, Sage Beckett and Guangming Gu. F4Wonline.com confirmed the departures with WWE.

Gu is a former Chinese boxer that signed with WWE in September 2016. He used the name Ming in NXT. Laith, formerly known as Kimber Lee, signed with WWE in December 2016 and competed in The Mae Young Classic. She defeated Jazzy Gabert in the first round, Rachael Ellering in the second round and then lost to Mercedes Martinez in the quarterfinals. Beckett, formerly known as Andrea and Rosie Lottalove, among other names, signed with WWE in January 2017 and also competed in The Mae Young Classic. She lost in the first round to Bianca Belair. Beckett also appeared at NXT live events as Lana’s bodyguard for a few months in 2017.

– Lance Hoyt of Killer Elite Squad with Davey Boy Smith Jr. is the latest non-WWE wrestler to respond to the open WrestleMania 34 invite from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus. The former IWGP Tag Team Champion tweeted the following today after Sheamus re-issued the challenge:

Hey @WWESheamus & @WWECesaro I’m sure @WWE will go in house on your “OPEN” challenge. But @DBSmithjr & I are some BIG BAD dudes! That could give ya run for yalls money! @kelitesquad are #REALHEAVYWEIGHTS pic.twitter.com/Jad5enbKH7 — Lance Hoyt/Archer (@LanceHoyt) March 8, 2018