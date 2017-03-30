Tian Bing Added To Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal At WrestleMania 33

On Thursday afternoon, WWE announced that their first-ever Chinese recruit, Tian Bing (Bin Wang) will be making his WrestleMania debut in the fourth annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which takes place during the Kickoff Show on the WWE Network immediately before the WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view broadcast.

With Bing now official for the match, below is an updated list of confirmed participants for this year’s Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

* Tian Bing

* Braun Strowman

* Sami Zayn

* Big Show

* Dolph Ziggler

* Apollo Crews

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* Chad Gable

* Jason Jordan

* Mark Henry

* Titus O’Neil

* Goldust

* R-Truth

* Curtis Axel

* Primo

* Epico

* Bo Dallas

* Jinder Mahal

* Rhyno

* Heath Slater

* Mojo Rawley

* Curt Hawkins

* Tyler Breeze

* Fandango

* Simon Gotch

* Aiden English

* Kalisto

* Viktor

* Konnor

* Sin Cara