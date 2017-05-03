Title Change In The Main Event Of Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (Videos)

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown from Fresno, California.

Owens is now a two-time United States Champion. Jericho just won the title at Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view from Owens.

