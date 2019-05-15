SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan is on the WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show likely because his status was up in the air when WWE put the card together, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

As noted, WWE announced on Tuesday that Bryan and Rowan will defend their blue brand titles against The Usos, a RAW tag team. Bryan was originally planned to challenge WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at Money In the Bank, but Kevin Owens was given that spot due to Bryan’s status being up in the air due to an undisclosed injury he suffered in the WrestleMania 35 loss to Kofi due.

It was noted that WWE officials didn’t know Bryan would be cleared to compete when they put the card together, and they didn’t think he would be back this quick. There’s no word yet on why they didn’t move another midcard match to the pre-show to put The Usos vs. Bryan and Rowan, but it could be because this match is basically a throw-away.

In more news related to Money In the Bank, Andrade and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will likely continue their feud after the pay-per-view. They are currently scheduled to work the men’s MITB Ladder Match with Ricochet, Randy Orton, Ali, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

Andrade won a Fatal 4 Way over Balor, Orton and Ali on last night’s SmackDown, getting the pin on Balor to win. Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there is a lot of backing for Andrade right now within WWE, as far as his character goes. WWE officials have been high on Andrade for some time now and it was reported in late 2018 that they had big push plans for him in 2019.