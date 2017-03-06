Title Match Announced For Monday Night’s Post-Fastlane Edition Of RAW

Following Sunday night’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a title match has been made official for Monday night’s episode of RAW.

Officially announced for Monday night’s post-PPV show is a WWE Cruiserweight Championship bout between current title-holder Neville and Rich Swann.

Neville managed to retain the Cruiserweight Title at last night’s Fastlane PPV with a win over Jack Gallagher. Meanwhile, Swann won a match on the “Kickoff Show” prior to the PPV, teaming up with Akira Tozawa to defeat the duo of Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar.