Title Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will get his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz on tonight’s post-Royal Rumble RAW from Philadelphia.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Royal Rumble fallout

* Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* John Cena vs. Finn Balor (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

* Matt Hardy vs. Elias (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

* Last Man Standing: Kane vs. Braun Strowman (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

* Jonathan Coachman’s return to announce with Corey Graves and Michael Cole

Be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.