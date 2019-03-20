Title Match Announced For WWE NXT “Takeover: New York”

WALTER vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will take place at the upcoming WWE NXT “Takeover: New York” event.

Today’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network opened with NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and assistant Sid Scala revealing that Dunne will defend his title at Takeover. Dunne then came out and demanded to have WALTER as his opponent. There has been tension brewing between the two since WALTER debuted back at the NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” event back in January. They teamed up to defeat The Coffey Brothers on last week’s NXT UK episode.

“Takeover: New York” takes place on April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Below is the current announced card for Takeover:

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners vs. The War Raiders (c)

WWE UK Title Match

WALTER vs. Pete Dunne (c)