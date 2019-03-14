Title Match Announced For WWE NXT Takeover: New York

It’s now official that WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler will defend her title in a Fatal 4 Way against Kairi Sane, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair at NXT “Takeover: New York” next month.

“Takeover: New York” takes place on April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Stay tuned later tonight for an updated spoiler card for Takeover. Below is the current official card:

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners vs. The War Raiders