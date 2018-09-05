Title Match Announced For WWE Super Show-Down, Updated Line-Up

Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been announced for the big WWE Super Show-Down event on October 6 in Australia. As noted, the match has also been confirmed for the September 16 Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the big WWE Network event from the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Bar vs. The New Day

#1 Contenders Match

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Bella Twins and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad

Asuka and Naomi vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce