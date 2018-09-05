Title Match Announced For WWE Super Show-Down, Updated Line-Up

Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been announced for the big WWE Super Show-Down event on October 6 in Australia. As noted, the match has also been confirmed for the September 16 Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
Below is the updated confirmed card for the big WWE Network event from the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Bar vs. The New Day
#1 Contenders Match
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
Triple H vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens
The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
The Bella Twins and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad
Asuka and Naomi vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce