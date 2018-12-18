Title Match, Paul Heyman And More Revealed For WWE RAW On Christmas Eve

Natalya won a Gauntlet Match main event on tonight’s WWE RAW to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

The Gauntlet Match also featured Ruby Riott, Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Bayley and Sasha Banks, who Natalya defeated last to win the match.

Natalya vs. Rousey will take place on next Monday’s Christmas Eve edition of RAW, taping tonight in Sacramento, California.

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for next Monday:

* Natalya vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey with the title on the line

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

* Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

* Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat

* Paul Heyman celebrates the holidays