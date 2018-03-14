Title Match Revealed For WrestleMania 34, Updated Card

Bobby Roode announced on tonight’s SmackDown that he will cash in his rematch from new WWE United States Champion Randy Orton at WrestleMania 34.
Roode just lost the title to Orton at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. There’s some speculation on Jinder Mahal being added to the match to make it a Triple Threat as he defeated Roode in a singles match on tonight’s show.
Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 34, which takes place from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8th:
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz
RAW Women’s Title Match
TBA vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament
Cedric Alexander or Roderick Strong vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak
Handicap Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
WWE United States Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton
Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H
John Cena vs. The Undertaker
Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
First-Ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal