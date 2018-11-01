Title Match Revealed For The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff

WWE has announced Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for the Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show on Friday.

Below is the updated card for Friday’s Crown Jewel event, which takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Saud University Stadium:

Vacant WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bar with Big Show

WWE United States Title Match

Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE World Cup: One-Night Eight-Man Tournament

RAW First Round: Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins

SmackDown First Round: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

DX (Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels) vs. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)