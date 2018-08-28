Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Labor Day RAW

Next Monday’s Labor Day edition of WWE RAW from Columbus, Ohio is shaping up to be a loaded show. Below is the updated line-up:
* WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appears to address Triple H vs. The Undertaker
* The Bella Twins return to RAW against The Riott Squad
* RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team defend against The Revival
The Undertaker is also expected to appear but WWE has not officially announced him.
August 28, 2018