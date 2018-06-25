Title Match To Headline This Week’s WWE SmackDown

SmackDown General Manager Paige took to Twitter and announced that this week’s WWE SmackDown episode will be headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy with the title on the line.
The Nakamura vs. Hardy feud was expected to further after the two cut backstage promos on each other last Tuesday following their recent non-title main event.
Paige tweeted the following on the match:
As General Manger of #SDLive, it’s my responsibility to make matches that you want to SEE … so, I’m making it official. @JeffHardyBrand will defend the #USTitle against @ShinsukeN THIS Tuesday.
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 24, 2018