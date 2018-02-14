Title Matches On WWE NXT, Drake Maverick On Tournament Winners, Fans On Fatal 5 Way

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature Roderick Strong vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon. Below is a promo for the show:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the Fatal 5 Way at WWE Fastlane. As of this writing, 73% went with WWE Champion AJ Styles while 18% voted for Dolph Ziggler, 5% for Baron Corbin, 2% for Sami Zayn and 2% for Kevin Owens.

– WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted the following to congratulate Mark Andrews and Drew Gulak on advancing in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. As noted, last night’s show saw Andrews defeat Akira Tozawa while Gulak defeated Tony Nese. Next week’s show will feature Ariya Daivari vs. Buddy Murphy and Jack Gallagher vs. Mustafa Ali to wrap the first round.