Title Shot For Asuka?, Hideo Itami vs. Jack Gallagher, Royal Rumble Reactions

– Asuka moved one step closer to earning a title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss after winning a non-title singles match on last night’s RAW in Miami. No word yet on if Asuka will get a title shot before the Royal Rumble as she is confirmed for the 30-woman Rumble match. Below is video from last night’s RAW match:

– Jack Gallagher vs. Hideo Itami has been confirmed for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. This is a rematch from last Tuesday’s show, which saw Itami win by submission.

– As noted, last night’s RAW saw several male and female Superstars announce their spots in the upcoming Royal Rumble matches – Finn Balor, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Bayley and Sasha Banks. Below are Twitter comments from Banks, Bayley and Absolution:

They’ve tried before but they can’t anymore. 2018 is our year and you can’t ignore us. The sky is the limit and I’m going to the top. The #Boss is winning the #RoyalRumble match. #RumbleForAll — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) January 2, 2018

We chase this feeling every day, every year and I’m not stopping until I get it again. 2018 is mine. You best believe I’m in the #RoyalRumble Match! #RumbleForAll #Wrestlemania #RAW pic.twitter.com/LiQ3lj2xfT — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 2, 2018

I’m the real deal. #Absolution is the real deal. And WE are the only ones that matter in the #RoyalRumble match. #RumbleForAll — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 2, 2018

A lot of people think they know me and how I got here. From #ToughEnough, to @WWENXT, and now #RAW…I’ve made you look. Get ready to stare at me with the #WomensChampionship. #RoyalRumble #RumbleForAll — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) January 2, 2018