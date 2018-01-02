Title Shot For Asuka?, Hideo Itami vs. Jack Gallagher, Royal Rumble Reactions

By
Scott Lazara
-

– Asuka moved one step closer to earning a title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss after winning a non-title singles match on last night’s RAW in Miami. No word yet on if Asuka will get a title shot before the Royal Rumble as she is confirmed for the 30-woman Rumble match. Below is video from last night’s RAW match:

– Jack Gallagher vs. Hideo Itami has been confirmed for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. This is a rematch from last Tuesday’s show, which saw Itami win by submission.

– As noted, last night’s RAW saw several male and female Superstars announce their spots in the upcoming Royal Rumble matches – Finn Balor, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Bayley and Sasha Banks. Below are Twitter comments from Banks, Bayley and Absolution: